ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s George Eastman Museum is getting more than $300,000 to protect its huge collection of film.

Most of the movies and still images are on nitrate-based 35-millimeter film making them hard to maintain. This grant will help the museum improve its storage facility in Gates.

The facility holds an original print of the “Wizard of Oz” and “Gone with the Wind,” both from 1939.

The grant comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities