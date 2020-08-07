George Eastman Museum receives grant from ‘Art Bridges’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum has received a grant to help engage with the community during the pandemic.

Two $35,000 grants come to the museum from “Art Bridges.”

The money will be used to help create 3-D tours of the mansion and exhibitions that can be accessed online. Some of the funding has already been designated to go toward installing technology and training staff to make reopening possible.

The museum reopened last month, and is open Wednesday through Sunday with social distancing guidelines in place.