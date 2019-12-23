George Eastman Museum receives $600K from state to restore garden structures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum has received a $600,000 grant to restore the museum’s historic garden structures.

The grant comes courtesy of the New York State Office for Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation through Title 9 of the Environmental Protection Act of 1993, in conjunction with the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, according to museum officials.

“George Eastman’s gardens are a very popular attraction for our visitors every year, and over the last 100 years the garden structures have been exposed to Rochester’s annual freeze-thaw cycle, which has led to severe deterioration and instability,” said museum officials in a press release.