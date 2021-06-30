George Eastman Museum hosts community forum on new projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum hosted a community forum on two huge projects Wednesday that would mark a new era for the museum.

One project is a New Galleries Project that would convert unrestored portions of the mansion into a new set of galleries, including an exhibition on George Eastman’s life. The other project is a major marketing and tourism program designed to support the upcoming exhibition by Joshua Rashaad McFadden, called “I Believe I’ll Run On.”

The museum is hoping to fund the work with grants from Empire State Development, and they’d like the community to write letters of support.

“The new Galleries in the Mansion are really intended to be the next stage where we had some more interpretive galleries in areas where we have not had strengths,” said Bruce Barnes, Ron and Donna Fielding Director of the George Eastman Museum, “so we haven’t had galleries dedicated to George Eastman, and we haven’t had a series of permanent galleries dedicated to the history of photography, or very limited, so we want to expand both of those.”

The forum was open to everyone. Barnes says he is hopeful that they will be able to proceed with these projects.