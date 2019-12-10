George Eastman Museum completes environmental improvement project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum has completely a project that improves the environment and preserves the photography and technology collections.

The project — which was a total cost of $1,246,000 — included the replacement of a 30-year-old system that controlled the temperature and humidity of the photography vault, technology vault and the photography study center.

“The new equipment and duct work that were installed have dramatically improved the preservation of our collection objects,” Dr. Bruce Barnes of the George Eastman Museum said.

The project was funded with grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, William and Sheila Konar Foundation, the ESL Charitable foundation and the Elaine P. and Richard U. Wilson Foundation.