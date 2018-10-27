Geneva woman named Grand Marshal of 2018 Central New York Veterans Parade

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - U.S. Navy Veteran Rena Nessler will be the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Central New York Veterans Parade and Expo.

Nessler made American Legion history when she was elected the first woman commander of the American Legion Department of New York in 2017.

Nessler has served on several state and national committees. After leaving the Navy in 1972 she moved to Geneva, NY where she has lived ever since.

The parade is at noon on Saturday, November 10 at the New York State Fairgrounds. The Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that same day.