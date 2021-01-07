Geneva woman dies after crash from December in Sodus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva woman has died as a result of her injuries from a crash on December 15 in the Town of Sodus, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Bonacci, 78, collided with another car at the intersection of Boyd and Glover Road. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

On Monday, Bonacci died as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.

There were no other reported injuries from the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.