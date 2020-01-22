Geneva Walmart evacuated and closed after fire

(GENEVA, N.Y.) — A fire inside of the Geneva Walmart Tuesday left the store with heavy smoke and water damage.

The White Springs Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon after hearing reports of a fire. White Springs Fire Chief Tim Higgins called a second alarm after arriving at the scene.

There were reported flames reaching to the ceiling inside the store. The indoor sprinkler system was activated and knocked down the fire.

All customers and employees were evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The store is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more updates as they become available.