Geneva Police investigating shooting on North Wadsworth Street

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Geneva Police officers were called to North Wadsworth Street for reports of a man who had been shot Sunday morning shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man with several non-life-threatening injuries to his leg resulting from the gun shots.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Ontario County, Seneca County Sheriff’s Departments, NYSP, and NYSP Park Police assisted at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests at this time and have not released the name of the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Vine at 315-828-6784.