Geneva Police investigating shooting on North Wadsworth Street
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Geneva Police officers were called to North Wadsworth Street for reports of a man who had been shot Sunday morning shortly before 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man with several non-life-threatening injuries to his leg resulting from the gun shots.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Ontario County, Seneca County Sheriff’s Departments, NYSP, and NYSP Park Police assisted at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests at this time and have not released the name of the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Vine at 315-828-6784.
More Stories
-
When he heard about the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in…
-
Another fast moving area of low pressure diving to our south will…
-
One of the region's big summer tourism draws is coming to an end.