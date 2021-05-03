Geneva police investigate swastikas, slurs at West Street Elementary School

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva police are investigating after they say the West Street Elementary School was defaced with swastikas, racial slurs, and the phrase “Bring the Nazi’s back” over the weekend.

According to police, the vandalism was reported Sunday at the school and the school’s playground. Investigators say the swastikas and slurs were etched into school property. A window and flood light at the school were also damaged.

Police sent out a press release Monday, saying they had reviewed surveillance footage and would follow up on information learned from the video. Anyone with information is asked to call 315-828-6780 or email tips@geneva.ny.us. All tips are anonymous.

Police say the playground graffiti has been cleaned up and is no longer visible.