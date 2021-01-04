Geneva police ask for help locating missing teen

16-year-old Chyann Laryan Hennigan was last seen on Saturday between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Union Street in the City of Geneva. (Photo provided by the Geneva Police Department)

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Chyann Laryan Hennigan was last seen on Saturday between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Union Street in the City of Geneva.

She is 5 feet 2 inches and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans, pink boots and a dark pink bandana.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts can call 911 or contact Detective JD Winter at 315-828-6780 or email JDW@geneva.ny.us.

