Geneva Police arrest Waterloo man for DWI, drug possession

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department arrested a Seneca County man on Wednesday for driving while intoxicated among other charges.

The GPD identified the driver as 21-year-old Daniel Lerch, of Waterloo, who allegedly was driving his vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to the GPD, Lerch “also allegedly had in his possession a hallucinogenic substance weighing over 5 grams.”

Officers say Lerch allegedly was in the possession of more than 16 ounces of marijuana during his arrest.

Lerch was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree and DWI- combination of alcohol and drugs.