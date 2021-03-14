Geneva man hospitalized after crash in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – A 52-year-old man from Geneva suffered a head injury after a rollover crash on Friday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was operating a dump truck and the crash took place at the intersection of County Road 6 and Gifford Avenue in Phelps.

Deputies say John Weaver was operating a 1973 Red Mack dump truck when he tried to turn west onto Gifford Road and ended up overturning his vehicle.

Phelps Ambulance transported Weaver to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Members of the Phelps Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control and helped clean up the debris from the crash.

