Geneva man arrested, accused of shaking baby

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was arrested Thursday, after a 3-month-old baby was hospitalized with what investigators called a serious physical brain injury.

According to Geneva police, the baby was hospitalized, unconscious and taking irregular gasping breaths, on November 6. The child was stabilized at Geneva General Hospital and remains at Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for subdural and retinal hemmorrhaging.

Brent Paylor, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony Reckless Assault of a Child and misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child. According to police, Paylor shook the infant in the presence of a 2-year-old child, causing the significant injuries.

Police did not provide any information about the status of the injured child.