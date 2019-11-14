Geneva company wins Grow-NY competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva-based food delivery subscription won big — ‘RealEats America’ brought home the $1 million prize in a competition called Grow-NY.

The contest was held in Rochester and it attracted food entrepreneurs from around the country.

In front of a sold out crowd leaders of New York’s food and agriculture industry pointed out what the entire country knows — New York ranks near the top in production of everything from milk to fruit and maple syrup.

“We’re looking for innovative businesses that will increase the number of the agriculture jobs in our region as well as food production jobs,” said Director of Grow-NY, Jenn Smith.

Over the course course of two days 17 start-up pitched their businesses to a live audience and a panel of judges, competing for $3 million in prize money.

They specialized in everything from high-tech farming to food distribution and new products for the table.

Other winning companies tonight include drop-copter, a company out of Syracuse that uses drones to pollinate orchard crops, and Tiliter, based in Germany which makes smart checkout machines for use in food markets.

Grow-NY has already earned a reputation as one of the largest competitions of its kind in the country.

