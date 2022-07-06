GENESEO, NY — CASA-Trinity, Inc. is now offering mental health services at its Millennium Drive location in Geneseo.

CASA-Trinity is a nonprofit organization that serves individuals and families struggling with drug and alcohol addiction throughout multiple counties in New York.

Among the new services are psychiatric appointments which can include medication management, mental health and substance use services, case management, community recovery supports, and social/family supports.

“This milestone of offering mental health services in Geneseo means our system is maturing and our vision of wellness is taking shape,” CASA-Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer Ann Domingos stated in a press release.

Along with the mental health program, CASA-Trinity plans to start offering mental health services in Sayre, Pennsylvania.