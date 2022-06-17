GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneseo Central will close Friday due to widespread outages caused by damaging winds throughout the region Thursday.

District officials announced regents exams will still be administered Friday. According to the school’s Twitter account, the test will instead be given at Livonia schools.

Officials said they will be providing transportation to school and then will relocate students to Livonia for the tests.

Some in areas such as Lima and Richmond continue to deal with the aftermath of severe weather warnings that were issued for the Greater Rochester region Thursday. As of Friday morning, a few hundred residents continue to be without power.

