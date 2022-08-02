ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Valley Women’s Foundation is preparing to host its annual event, ‘A Purse For Change.’

The event operates as the foundation’s signature fundraiser, and it is a designer purse auction.

This year, the foundation has over 150 bags ranging in price from $50 to upwards of $500 in all different styles that participants can bet on in a silent auction format. The in-person event will take place Thursday, August 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the night ending in luxury raffles with a number of live auction bags.

Those bags will typically be higher-end, including brand names such as Gucci, Tory Burch, Alexnder McQueen, etc.

The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley was started in 1994 by a group of women in Rochester that were looking to give back to the community and help women and girls really succeed.

The foundation’s mission is to help women and girls achieve socioeconomic self-sufficiency through grant-making and programmatic work.

The ‘A Purse For Change’ event will benefit the foundation’s programs. Co-organizer Audrey Wakerman says the foundation supports not only Rochester but the city’s seven surrounding counties.

“We manage a permanent endowment that helps give money to programs that support women and girls in those areas. As our signature fundraiser, all of the proceeds go to helping women and girls by supporting our grant-making efforts, and we run a girls literacy initiative,” Wackerman said.

Wackerman says you don’t have to be a ‘fashionista’ to participate, there is a bag for everyone.

“We try and be as inclusive as we can. Whether you’re looking for something more subtle and simple, a classic Kate Spade, a wallet, a clutch, upwards of some luggage and beach style bags. The selection is really designed to have everyone’s interests and tastes hopefully captured,” Wackerman said.

If you would like to learn more about the Genesee Valley Women’s Foundation or get in on the ‘A Purse for Change’ Event, just click here.