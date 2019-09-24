Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigating bags filled with animal remains

BYRON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a recent discovery of bagged animal remains.

On September 20, they received a call concerning several garbage bags dumped into a corn field at the intersection of Merriman and Cook Roads in the Town of Byron.

The bags were filled with animal remains from pigs, two small calves, and other animals.

Sheriff Deputies, Animal Control Officers, investigators from Lollypop Farm Human Society and officers from Orleans County Dog Control are working together in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.