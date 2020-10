There exists an old wives' tale you may have heard of that goes something like this: “red sky at night, a sailors delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.”

Weather tales like this have been around for centuries allowing sailors, farmers and others to predict weather around their daily work and activities, but is there any truth to this old saying? Can the color of the sky really tell us what the weather will be like? Believe it or not, there is actually an element of science to this old tale based on the color we see in the sky and the current atmospheric conditions. Let’s break it down: