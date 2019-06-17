Genesee County man charged with making a terroristic threat

The Medina Police Department has arrested a Genesee County man following two incidents involving the Medina Central School District.

The first incident involved a situation at the Medina Senior High School which resulted in a lock-down on June 13.

Eric Mcgill called school officials and threatened a disturbance would take place at the school when he arrived there.

The school administration then contacted the Medina Police Department and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials were present when Mcgill arrived at the school parking lot.

There was no further incident at that time as Mcgill complied with officials’ requests to leave the school grounds.

He was charged with disorderly conduct after the initial incident.

On June 17 Mcgill called the school once again and threatened various school officials and individuals associated with the school district.

Mcgill has been taken into custody and arraigned by Judge Dawn Keppler in the Town of Shelby. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He is charged with a felony complaint of making a terroristic threat.

An order of protection has been issued by the Town of Shelby Justice Court prohibiting Mcgill from having any further contact with school officials or returning to the school premises.

He is scheduled to return to court in the Town of Shelby on June 20.