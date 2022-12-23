ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A state of emergency was declared on Thursday in Genesee County due to “blizzard-like conditions”, according to the Genesee County Manager.

The Genesee County Sheriff says they are upgrading their previously issued travel advisory to a travel ban for all of Genesee County until further notice. They say this means travel is only allowed for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, ambulance, and snowplows.

“For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel this holiday weekend, please stay off the roads until conditions improve,” Genesee Sheriff Sheron said.

The state of emergency and travel ban follows current blizzard conditions in which the blowing and drifting of snow is causing zero visibility. Genesee County officials say that there are currently multiple accidents and stranded vehicles blocking roadways and causing unsafe driving conditions.