Genesee Brewery releasing ale brewed with Upstate NY grapes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery and Bellangelo Winery are teaming up to bridge the gap between beer and wine drinkers.

The “Blushing Blonde Rosé” is a rosé ale brewed with grapes from Upstate New York. News 8 was given a sneak peek at the new brew as it was being canned for its release on Friday.

Both the brewmaster and winemaker agree they had a blast making the new drink.

“You know it’s funny because I actually knew nothing about wine. So Chris Missick was my savior with this and it was his idea to use the Isabella grape juice,” said Brewmaster Dean Jones.

“To me, I do love beer but I don’t make beer, and Dean is such a legend, and to have a chance to work side-by-side with him, collaborate, talk about chemistry and yeast and final product goals is was just an amazing experience,” said Winemaker Chris Missick.

The new drink is making its debut at the Roc the Falls event at High Falls Terrace this Friday.