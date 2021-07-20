Genesee Brewery gets eight new tanks for Seagram’s Escapes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s own Genesee Brewery received eight new storage tanks Tuesday for the premium malt-based drink, Seagram’s Escapes.

These new stainless steel tanks replace four tanks that are decades old. Each individual tank holds up to an equivalent of 28,000 cases of Seagram’s Escapes malt base. Genesee Brewery says the addition is good news, as the flavored malt beverages bring in a good amount of business.

“It’s a big money maker for us right now, the flavored malt beverages,” said Engineering and Project Manager Mark Brandl. “We’re investing in the future here. The tanks are a big part of the brewing here. Without good tanks you don’t make good beer.”

The new tanks arrived at Genesse Brewing after a year-long delay due to COVID.