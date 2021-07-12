Genesee Brew House hosting hiring fair Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A hiring fair will be held this Wednesday at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street in Rochester.

Brewery officials they are hiring for full-time positions with benefits, and some part-time positions as well. They say interviews, and offers will take place on site.

The hiring fair runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say Genesee Brew House employees enjoy free beer, employee discounts, 401K match and desirable hours of operation, 11 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. (depending on the day).

“We’re thrilled to host this upcoming hiring fair and expand our growing Genesee Brew House team,” said Malcolm Franklin, general manager, Genesee Brew House. “If you love Genesee Beer, great colleagues and the best views of High Falls, you’ll love working here.”

Open positions include: