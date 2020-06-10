Gearing up for phase three: Rochester businesses preparing for next step in reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New guidelines have been released by Albany for phase three under New York state’s reopening guidelines.

Restaurants, salons, spas and other businesses are expected to be given the green light to reopen in certain regions this Friday or Saturday.

“There’s no two people that want to get New York State rocking and rolling again, fired up again than Governor Cuomo and myself,” says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Lt. Governor Hochul held a webinar Tuesday saying the COVID-19 numbers are down across the board, and it’s time to get moving, but carefully.

“If we don’t have the confidence of the public to know that they’re going to be safe, then no one is going to walk into a business,” Hochul said.

That includes things like indoor capacity of businesses of no more than 50%, social distancing, and everyone in proper PPE (personal protective equipment).



“We had to do everything in a hurry,” says Nick Nucci of Nucci’s Italian Seafood in Webster, who was delighted with the ability to expand business. “We had to prepare to make sure we had enough staff on hand, start making calls, get more staff here,” he says.

It was a rush, but Nucci says they’re ready and CDC complaint. “We got our six feet on tables here. People are supposed to be wearing their masks when they come up to the building and once they get set they can take them off,” says his son, Jeromy Nucci.

“This is our livelihood, this is our business it’s a family run business. We’re not corporate America we need to be open to make ends meet,” says Nick Nucci.