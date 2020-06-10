1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gearing up for phase three: Rochester businesses preparing for next step in reopening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New guidelines have been released by Albany for phase three under New York state’s reopening guidelines.

Restaurants, salons, spas and other businesses are expected to be given the green light to reopen in certain regions this Friday or Saturday.

“There’s no two people that want to get New York State rocking and rolling again, fired up again than Governor Cuomo and myself,” says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Lt. Governor Hochul held a webinar Tuesday saying the COVID-19 numbers are down across the board, and it’s time to get moving, but carefully. 

“If we don’t have the confidence of the public to know that they’re going to be safe, then no one is going to walk into a business,” Hochul said.

MORE | County leaders ‘anticipating the green light’ to begin phase three on Friday

That includes things like indoor capacity of businesses of no more than 50%, social distancing, and everyone in proper PPE (personal protective equipment). 

“We had to do everything in a hurry,” says Nick Nucci of Nucci’s Italian Seafood in Webster, who was delighted with the ability to expand business. “We had to prepare to make sure we had enough staff on hand, start making calls, get more staff here,” he says.

MORE | New York state releases guidance on phase three reopening for personal care, food services

It was a rush, but Nucci says they’re ready and CDC complaint. “We got our six feet on tables here. People are supposed to be wearing their masks when they come up to the building and once they get set they can take them off,” says his son, Jeromy Nucci.

“This is our livelihood, this is our business it’s a family run business. We’re not corporate America we need to be open to make ends meet,” says Nick Nucci.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss