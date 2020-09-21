Gathering to remember Prude on his 42nd birthday, react to grand jury

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday would have been Daniel Prude’s 42 birthday and many gathered to celebrate his life in the daily protests since his death after an encounter with Rochester Police Department in March.

“We’re hopeful that the cops who killed Daniel Prude are prosecuted and indicted and the Attorney General’s Office has the power to do so,” Stanley Martin of Free the People ROC said. “We also have to think of systemic issues that are beyond her power that might actually have the Prude family receive justice.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James came to Rochester on Sunday to meet with the family and announce some changes that will result in body worn camera footage quicker release.

Hundreds came out on Sunday to celebrate Prude’s life, including his brother Joe Prude.

“If he seen someone out here doing bad, at their worst, if he couldn’t help at that precise time, then he knew some friends that can lend a hand, then he’s going to get that friend. I mean give you the shirt off of his back. It don’t matter how cold it is outside,” Joe Prude said.

“I know he’s smiling down on each and every last one of us right now.”