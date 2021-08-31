‘Gates to Recovery’ rolls out free program to help combat overdoses

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, ‘Gates to Recovery’ is passing out Narcan boxes — for free — to area neighborhoods in Monroe County. Narcan is a nasal spray that can be deployed to a person overdosing on opioids and help revive them.

Gates to Recovery President Randy Cimino says overdoses are up 31%. “Gates to Recovery is going to be donating 100 boxes, the red boxes, similar to a fire extinguisher,” says Cimino.

The money to donate all this Cimino says did not come from politicians who have promised to help. “These are provided by families of some of the victims,” he says.

Ideally, these wall-mounted boxes are for businesses in high-risk areas of the County, in places like hotels, convenience stores, schools, and shops. Anyone who wants a box can get one for free. Gates to Recovery will come and install it for you and train you how to use it.

Business owner Marcus Williams says there has been a surge of people using drugs and overdosing around his shop. “Like, that’s not how people are supposed to be living. And I’m just so glad we can be a part of this program,” says Williams.

Williams says the small box and Narcan, are life-saving. “And it just takes a small pump to make a big difference,” he says.

Cimino says this spike in overdoses is in part due to the COVID crisis and bail reform. Drug offenders in large part, he says are only issued appearance tickets. “The addicts are suffering, and their families are suffering because of it,” he says.

While Narcan nasal spray can be used to help a person overdosing, but it’s said it is not a substitute for medical care. Always call for help immediately, even if Narcan is used.



If you’re interested in getting a free box and Narcan, you can call Gates to Recovery at 585-310-4080