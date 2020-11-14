Gates to Recovery holds turkey giveaway

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Gates to Recovery is working hard this fall to make sure everyone has a turkey on their dinner tables this Thanksgiving.

Gates to Recovery offers addiction support services. The organization gave away 200 free turkeys on Saturday to those in need in East Rochester.

So far, Gates to Recovery has given away 400 turkeys and plans to give another 200 away in Gates on Sunday.

“In these times people need to come together and doing stuff like this is fantastic and the fact that gates to recovery can do this for everybody is awesome,” Michael Brandenberg said. “People out of work and struggling and we want to make sure everyone has a holiday dinner we’re going to do everything we can to feed as many as we can.”