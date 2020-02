GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A school bus driver in Gates is facing a traffic citation after a video showed the bus swerving in the road Tuesday.

Gates police say a video posted on Facebook showed the bus traveling on Pixley Road and swerving over the center line.

Police say they worked with the Gates-Chili Central School District to confirm the info presented in the video.

Through the investigation, the bus driver was identified and cited for driving left of the double yellow markings.