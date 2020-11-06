Construction underway at Rochester Tech Park for something unclear: ‘It’s an exciting opportunity’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A surprise for Gates residents: construction is underway for a new project at the Rochester Tech Park – that’s a building Kodak used to occupy, now filled with other businesses. This new project is something the town supervisor says will be almost 300,000 square feet.

The catch – we don’t know who the tenant is yet, and we can’t yet confirm what it will be.

Acquest is the development company that has owned the property in Gates for several years now. Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta says they recently reached out to him about constructing a warehouse there for a national company. While we don’t know who the company is yet, we just know, it going to be big – that’s according to Giunta.

“It’s an exciting opportunity here for the Town of Gates and the County of Monroe,” he said.

So what exactly will it look like?

Giunta says the warehouse will have about 78 loading docks – and says it’s probably going to be one of the largest buildings in the town of gates, other than Rochester Tech Park itself.

“There’s going to be seven to eight trucks per hour coming and going through there between 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

Giunta says the tenant has made the choice to remain anonymous for now. But still, he says it’s exciting to just know there’s an opportunity for the town, on the horizon.

“It would be very exciting, again, being in the state we are in with COVID and everything to have someone come in and build a facility this massive is great you know,” he said. “Economic development in the community is always something municipality would like, it will bring jobs, it will bring revenue as far as sales tax,” he said.

Any reason for why the tenant is choosing to keep this a secret for now?

“I don’t know, don’t know maybe they’re considering some other options right now,” said Giunta. “It’s hard to say, I mean I know right now that Acquest is developing this warehouse and they do have a tenant in mind.”

News 8 reached out to the Vice President of Acquest Development for a comment, and is currently awaiting a reply.