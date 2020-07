GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash on Elmgrove Road on Tuesday.

50-year-old Melanie Karkos, of Connecticut was killed after crossing into the opposite lane — hitting another car head on.

The driver of the other car — an 81-year-old Chili residents — remains at Strong Memorial Hospital with several broken bones. No charges are expected to be filed.