ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 56-year-old man from Gates smashed his car into the side of a building near Emerson Street before being arrested for DWI early morning Wednesday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 800 block of Emerson Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a car into a building. Once at the location, they found a single vehicle had struck the building and caused minor damage to the exterior.

Investigators were able to locate a Gates resident and identified him as the driver of the vehicle. He was not injured in the incident and was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

