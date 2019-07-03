Gates man attacks plane crew, restrained by passengers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Benjamin Cutulle, 29, of Gates was taken into custody after attacking the crew on a plane coming in from North Carolina.

Intoxicated, Cutulle argued with the flight crew, and proceeded to throw his credit card at and shove a crew member. Passengers assisted in restraining Cutulle until the flight arrived at Greater Rochester International Airport, according to deputies.

Cutulle is to appear in Rochester City Court on Friday on a charge on harassment.

No injuries were sustained by anyone involved and no flights were delayed because of the event.

