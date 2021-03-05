Gates house explosion in December ruled accidental

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A December house explosion on Noell Drive in Gates has been ruled an accident, police officials announced Friday.

“The Gates Police Department, in conjunction with the Monroe County Fire Bureau, has concluded that the house explosion at 51 Noel Drive on December 9, 2020 was an accident that resulted from a resident at the home inadvertently altering a component of the interior gas meter,” Gates police said in a Friday press release. “Although the investigation determined the resident had no malicious intent, this action caused natural gas to leak into the house. Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation’s (RG&E) completed a thorough inspection and review of the gas infrastructure and facilities were found to be operationally sound.”

More than 100 firefighters from 10 area fire districts responded to the scene that evening.

No injuries were reported, which was remarkable considering the damage. Here are the sights and sounds from a nearby neighbor’s Ring camera:

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said nearby neighbor Richard Pecorella in December. “The whole house shook.”

“I ran down to see if I could help, but when I got down there, you could tell there was nothing left,” said Mark Fisher, another neighbor. “It’s pretty sad, especially this time of year.”

The next day, all that remained was debris and rubble.

Clean up photos

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

Unreal…the house on the street across from us just blew up! pic.twitter.com/YSbOgTapKK — RocNY PD Ops(Ret.) (@RocPDNYOps) December 9, 2020