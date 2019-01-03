Gates EMTs retire after a combined 78 years of service Video

GATES, NY (WROC) - Two EMTs with Gates Volunteer Ambulance are retiring after a combined 78 years of service.

A special send-off was held Thursday afternoon for Peter DiSalvo and Gerald Patterson. Patterson started his EMS career in Gates in 1981 and has served in many roles over the past 38 years.

DiSalvo began working at the agency in 1979. In addition to his four decades as an EMT, he also served in the U.S. Military. We spoke with both men about their decision to give up the work they love. Hit play to hear from them.

The two will continue to be members of the Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service in a different capacity following their retirements.