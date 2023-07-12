ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may be hard to believe, but back-to-school preparations are already underway.

The Gates-Chili District is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, which runs until 6:00 p.m. at the high school. They have open positions for teacher aides, nutrition workers, bus drivers, secretarial support, cleaners, and more.

Attendees can learn about each role and participate in on-site screening interviews with next-day follow-up. The event is for both full-time and part-time applicants.

Organizers say with the variety of job opportunities; there is something for everyone.

Vernita Gatson, an attendee, says, “I came out here today because I heard they were hiring for certain positions, and I’m sort of like semi-retired, so I just wanted to come out and see what they were offering and get my feet back out in the workforce slowly. Just to see what fit me. And I’m glad I did because after speaking with everyone one on one, they had so many opportunities.”

A full list of available positions can be found at the Gates-Chili Central School District website.