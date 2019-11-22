Gates-Chili High deemed safe after threat, evacuation and early dismissal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates-Chili High School was evacuated on Friday due to a possible bomb threat.

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode says the threat came in around 1 p.m. School was released early.

After students were dismissed, Gates-Chili Central School District officials say the building was searched thoroughly by authorities and deemed safe. All afternoon and evening activities were canceled.

Gates police identified the person who made the threat as a 17-year-old student, who wrote the bomb threat on the wall of a boys bathroom. At a later date, he will be referred to Family Court.

Students who drive to school were instructed to go home and students who typical take the bus, were transported to Tinseltown Movie Theater for dismissal and transport home.

The threat came just hours after Brockport was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. After an investigation, Brockport was determined to be safe.