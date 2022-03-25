GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A rape case involving two Gates Chili High School students from last fall has been dismissed.

According to the defense attorney Lori Robb Monaghan on Friday, a grand jury did not find reasonable cause to file a formal charge.

Last fall a 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act. Gates police said at the time that the sexual assault happened inside the school and both involved a 15-year-old victim.

After the arrest, the 14-year-old student was not allowed on school grounds and an order of protection was granted on behalf of the victim.