Gates Chili High School evacuated due to ‘possible bomb threat’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Chili High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat found in one of the bathrooms, according to the district superintendent.

The high school dismissed students early as a precaution, according to the Gates Chili Central School District website.

Students who drive to school were directed to go home, and students who ride the bus were transported directly from the high school on their regular buses.

All afternoon and evening activities at the high school are canceled. Boys ice hockey will continue as scheduled off-site.

District officials say it is working with law enforcement to investigate this matter.

Gates Chili High School was recently evacuated due to a bomb threat on November 22, but deputies say nothing suspicious was discovered upon their search of the campus that day.

