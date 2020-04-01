Gates-Chili gives over 800 elementary students access to laptops

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Four elementary schools in the Gates-Chili School District helped hundreds of families adjust better to online learning Tuesday.

They held a drive-thru service for families to pick up a laptop if they didn’t previously have access to one at home. The students had previously used the laptops in their classrooms at school each day.

Over 800 elementary students were given a laptop to use.

Nearly 80 Gates-Chili teachers, administrators and technology staff members were at the drive-thru to make sure the distributions went smoothly.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that all schools in New York State are closed until at least April 15.