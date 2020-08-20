Gates-Chili Central School District to pay $42,000 after settlement on longstanding service animal lawsuit

GATES CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A settlement has been reached in a longstanding lawsuit between the Gates Chili Central School District and the United States Department of Justice to resolve alleged disability discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Devyn Pereira was a Gates-Chili student with autism, Angelman syndrome and epilepsy. Her family was thrust into the public spotlight, following a lawsuit with the Gates-Chili School District about her service dog, Hannah.

The complaint alleges that in the 2011-2012 school year, the district denied Pereira equal access to school by conditioning her use of a service dog on her parent providing a full-time dog handler, “despite the student’s demonstrated ability to control and handle her service dog with minimal assistance and the service dog’s extensive training to serve and respond to the student and follow school routines,” a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office reads.

According to the settlement, the school district will pay $42,000 to a student’s mother for “emotional distress.”

Ultimately, the family relocated to another school district where the Pereira was able to be accompanied by Hannah without a dog handler. “Since their move two years ago, the student has successfully acted as the handler of her service dog in her new school,” the statement reads.

Under the settlement agreement, the School District revised its Service Animal Policy consistent with the ADA and the district court’s rulings in this case and will train staff on the revised policy. The School District also agreed to provide reasonable modifications to facilitate the use of a service dog by a student with a disability. Such modifications include the types of minimal assistance the School District refused to provide the student in this case, such as helping to tether or untether a service dog, assisting a student to get water for a service dog, and prompting a student to issue commands to a service dog. In addition, the School District will pay the student’s mother $42,000 for out-of-pocket expenses and damages for emotional distress. This matter was jointly litigated by the Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

“Families should not have to uproot their lives, disrupt their child’s education, move away from friends, and pay tens of thousands of dollars because a school district fails or refuses to respect the civil rights of children, ” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “Service animals today are trained to perform tasks that foster autonomy and independence for students with a myriad of disabilities. This agreement sends a powerful message that the Justice Department is committed to ensuring that no child with a disability is limited in what he or she can achieve because of the fears or prejudices of others.”

“The ADA guarantees individuals with disabilities equal access and equal opportunity in all areas of community life, including in schools,” said James P. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. “This agreement is an important step forward in ensuring that students with disabilities can fully participate at school and in all educational programs.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the district also agreed to provide reasonable modifications to facilitate the use of a service dog by a student with a disability, including “the types of minimal assistance the school district refused to provide the student in this case, such as helping to tether or untether a service dog, assisting a student to get water for a service dog, and prompting a student to issue commands to a service dog.”

The Gates Chili Central School District released the following statement Thursday on the matter:

The Gates Chili Central School District and the United States Department of Justice have settled a case brought by the Department of Justice against the school district. The resolution of the case confirms the district’s position that there was no discrimination. The settlement agreement between the district and the Department of Justice reaffirms that the district is not, and will not be, responsible for the care or supervision of a service animal.

