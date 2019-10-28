Gates-Chili basketball coach let go, investigation into ‘unprofessional behavior’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular basketball coach at Gates-Chili High School has been released, for possible unprofessional behavior.

Students have been protesting the school’s decision on social media, even going so far to create petitions.

That coach, Terry Nowden, wasn’t reappointed as varsity head basketball coach. Other members of the coaching staff we’re also removed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gates-Chili Central School District said in part:

“Last week Gates-Chili Central School District learned of possible unprofessional behavior and an unauthorized guest during a recent boys basketball trip.”

The statement went on to say that the district began investigating the situation right away, then made the decision to remove the coaches.

District officials added that the trip was donated to the basketball team, and approved by the district’s Board of Education.

News 8 has obtained an email from the high school’s principal to staff members, that said in part:

“Friday turned out to be a very different day with the announcing of some of our basketball coaches being let to. Although I can’t go into detail, I anticipate that some of the kids impacted will struggle again today.”

The email continued:

“This issue is also hitting the news and will turn very public. I advise you to not comment and send any emails, phone calls, and/or questions to the administration building.”

A petition to bring back coach Nowden is already circling around online. Some students and parents have been vocal on social media about their devotion to him.

A district spokesperson says they in the process of searching for new coaches.