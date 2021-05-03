Gates Center Bingo Hall reopens after year of closure

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Local bingo halls are back open and that includes the Gates Center Bingo Hall, which has been closed since March of last year.

People were welcomed back over the weekend as regular games got underway. The venue, located inside Westmar Plaza, is operating at 25% capacity right now.

“Everyone’s super excited to be back,” Manager Maggie Briggs said.

“They’re so glad we have the opportunity to be open after all this time. They’ve been very patient, we’ve been patient working with the county and state. All the bingo halls in Rochester, we’re just glad we can reopen safely.”

Masking is required, and there’s now only one computer system per table. Chairs are marked and spaced out to meet guidelines for social distancing.