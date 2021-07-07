Gas reaching highest price in last seven years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices are reaching a seven-year high and drivers are feeling it at the pump.

Travel experts say demand for crude oil is high globally, which is increasing gas prices locally.

Patrick Tanzini drives his truck for his landscaping business. After putting $80 into the tank, he says the gauge is still below the halfway point.

“Gas prices are a little bit high but honestly it’s just to be expected,” Tanzini said.

AAA is reporting a 40% increase in gas prices since the start of the year. Right now, the national average is around $3.18 per gallon, but experts predict a 10-20 cent increase through the end of August, bringing the average to above $3.25.

“The lack of travel, states shutting down and people having to remain indoors really impacted the crude oil prices,” said April Engram, Communications Specialist.

For comparison, before the pandemic, in 2019, gas prices were around $2.71 for the month of July. The last time prices were as high as they are currently was in October 2014, when $3.25 was the national average.

“It’s due to the spike in demand and not just nationally but globally. So it’s the global oil market that’s really impacting us locally,” said April Engram, Communications Specialist.

There are some tricks to help you decrease your gas consumption. Get rid of any car racks or extra weight in the car and if you can manage, do not use the AC. Also, be easy on the gas pedal. Experts say if you start off fast, your burning more gas than a gradual speed increase.

“You know you feel it a little bit but I think you just try to adjust and be a little more efficient with your travels yeah you have to think about it a little bit more but it’s just the cost of doing business,”said Tanzini.

Experts say ongoing negotiations with The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC could bring prices down but with no deal in sight, that could happen as far out as September.