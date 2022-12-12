ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices across the nation continue to drop — as the national gas price average is now $3.26 a gallon, according to the latest report from AAA.

In New York State, the gas price average for a gallon of gas is $3.59, which is down 11 cents since last Monday. Around this time last year, New York’s gas price average was $3.53, the report said.

The report also lists the following gas price averages across New York State:

Batavia — $3.47 (down 12 cents)

Buffalo — $3.62 (down five cents)

Elmira — $3.46 (down 10 cents)

Ithaca — $3.71 (down five cents)

Rochester — $3.64 (down six cents)

Rome — $3.67 (down nine cents)

Syracuse — $3.57 (down nine cents)

Watertown — $3.64 (down 14 cents)

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.”

Additionally, diesel prices dropped as well. The national average is at $4.92 — a 16-cent decrease from last week. In New York, the state average for diesel is $5.60, a 14-cent decrease from last week. However, both the national and state average for diesel was lower last year — with the national average being $3.60 and the state average being $3.74.

The report attributes the decrease in gas prices to the increasing supply and lower demand for gas. In addition, stocks rose significantly. AAA officials said that as long as the demand is low and the stocks rise, gas prices will continue to decrease.

This data comes after OPEC+ — a group of 23 oil-producing nations including Russia — met the prior week and maintained output cuts of 2 million barrels of oil per day in order to boost the global price of oil, according to AAA officials.