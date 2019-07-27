Ganondagan Indigenous Music and Arts fest highlights Native culture

JULY PRECIPITATION: 2.63"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.57"SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AMSATURDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

We're seeing a warm and humid air mass take over the weather pattern for the next few days. It's currently ushering in the southwesterly winds with gusts to about 20 mph at times. Any chance for showers should fizzle out by about 5pm but there has not been enough convection to squeeze out any showers. Once the daytime heating subsides, the threat for any pop-up showers decreases significantly. It will be a mild evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s and some areas may hover right around the 70° mark with mainly clear conditions. For Sunday, we get into a partly to mostly sunny morning but we do have the chance for some showers throughout the day. A surface trough is going to move through and with dew points reaching the 65 to 70° mark, we have the risk of some moderately heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms too due to some instability in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be hanging out in the upper 80s and we will have an overnight low around 70°. We can consider Monday to be the most humid day of this "warm stretch" since we will have temperatures pushing 90° and when factoring in the dew points (which will be near 70°), it may be enough to trigger a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Even if they don't, it will feel like 93 to 95°. Your air conditioners and fans will get a workout on Monday with hot temperatures through the day and above average temperatures during the evening in the low 70s. The cold front that's trying to make it's way through the area is quite weak and won't cool us down much when it approaches on Tuesday. Lake breezes have the potential to fray the front and break up some of that organization that it retained when crossing areas before getting to the Great Lakes. Once we get into some rain on Tuesday evening, we will start to cool down into cooler temperatures that are closer to the seasonal averages.

For Sunday, we get into a partly to mostly sunny morning but we do have the chance for some showers throughout the day. A surface trough is going to move through and with dew points reaching the 65 to 70° mark, we have the risk of some moderately heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms too due to some instability in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be hanging out in the upper 80s and we will have an overnight low around 70°.

We can consider Monday to be the most humid day of this "warm stretch" since we will have temperatures pushing 90° and when factoring in the dew points (which will be near 70°), it may be enough to trigger a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Even if they don't, it will feel like 93 to 95°. Your air conditioners and fans will get a workout on Monday with hot temperatures through the day and above average temperatures during the evening in the low 70s. The cold front that's trying to make it's way through the area is quite weak and won't cool us down much when it approaches on Tuesday. Lake breezes have the potential to fray the front and break up some of that organization that it retained when crossing areas before getting to the Great Lakes. Once we get into some rain on Tuesday evening, we will start to cool down into cooler temperatures that are closer to the seasonal averages.