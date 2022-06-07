GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 learned Tuesday that an eighth-grader has been charged with making a false report — accused of lying to authorities Friday about a person with a gun inside the Gananda Middle School.

Parents are said to be grateful for the actions of the police and teachers last week despite some tense moments, during and after the lockdown.

In a meeting with school board members Tuesday, parents called for more safety changes.

Jacqie Pentland says she was happy with the response last Friday, but says “I almost died inside.” The mom of a 4-year-old preschooler who attends Gananda schools says she’s still anxious.

“Terrified,” Pentland said. “I really hope our legislature and those in a position to make a difference take a look at what it takes to keep our kids safe. I don’t want to feel what I felt over the past couple of weeks.”

She and other parents attended a meeting with Gananda school board members to learn more about safety improvements and changes that Superintendnent Dr. Shawn van Scoy says are in the works.

“There are some hiccups along the way,” he said. “We’re having conversations about improving the cell phone system and how to respond and engage in cell phones and how to improve our walkie talkie systems and improve our lock systems for our door locks.”

The meeting Tuesday evening was closed to press, but van Scoy also expected to hear more parents call for a full time school resources.

Prior to Friday’s incident there was only a part-time resource officer on duty. Since, Friday Van Scoy says there has been a permanent law enforcement presence on campus. van Scoy says safety conversations will continue throughout the summer.