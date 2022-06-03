WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say no one was injured after Gananda Middle School went into lockdown Friday morning.

A heavy police presence responded to the school around 11 a.m. Responding agencies include New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Police began working to lift the lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. and parents were allowed to walk to the school as an early dismissal of students began.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff Rob Bilby, 911 received a text message about a reported kidnapping and a person with a gun. He said the tips all came from the same source, but no guns were recovered after the school was searched.

According to the sheriff, one person was taken into custody. No details regarding their identity, age, or charges were made available as of Friday afternoon.

The lockdown at the middle school also prompted lockouts at the nearby high school and elementary school.

A lockdown differs from a lockout whereas a lockout is used to secure grounds during an incident that poses a threat outside a building where no one is allowed in or out. A lockdown is used to secure a building where a threat occurs inside or near the building.

Last week a 17-year-old Gananda High School student was arrested after making a threatening social media post with what appeared to be an assault rifle. The student was arrested off school grounds and the incident prompted a lockout to be initiated.

Two weeks ago Friday a large police presence — including officers from the FBI, state police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Police Department — responded to Scottsville Road, near the Rochester airport, for the report of a possible active shooter, but turned out to be a false call with no injuries or evidence of a shooter.

