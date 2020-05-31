GALLERY: Photos & videos from violent protest in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester Saturday ended with cars on fire, tear gas,and police cars being vandalized.
